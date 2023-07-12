Law firm dogged by founders' emails loses more partners

(Reuters) - Name partner Joseph Lordan and a group of lawyers in Denver are among the latest attorneys to leave two-month-old California law firm Daugherty Lordan, which has been grappling since June with the disclosure of brazenly bigoted emails written by its since-departed founders.

Lordan has joined Chicago-based rival O'Hagan Meyer as the co-managing partner of its San Francisco office, according to O'Hagan Meyer's website and an auto-reply from his Daugherty Lordan email address.

O'Hagan Meyer said in a press release Wednesday that it has also opened a new office in Denver with five partners and one associate from Daugherty Lordan, that firm's entire team there. O'Hagan Meyer partners Kevin O'Hagan and Charles Meyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lordan could not be reached for comment. Daugherty Lordan's other name partner Melissa Daugherty and its CEO Tim Graves also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The departures follow a string of other defections from the firm following the publication of racist, antisemitic, homophobic and violently misogynistic emails written by its founding partners John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen.

Barber and Ranen left Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in May with nearly 140 lawyers, founding a firm that was originally called Barber Ranen. They resigned and apologized after Lewis Brisbois released a tranche of dozens of emails they wrote while employed there, and the firm changed its name to Daugherty Lordan.

Earlier this month, Freeman Mathis & Gary said it hired all five of Daugherty Lordan's lawyers in Pittsburgh. In late June, Daugherty Lordan's sole lawyer in Salt Lake City joined Ogletree Deakins.

Another firm, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, hired Daugherty Lordan partners in San Francisco and Los Angeles. A Daugherty Lordan lawyer also joined Ballard Spahr.

Daugherty Lordan has not yet said whether it will be changing its name again or how many lawyers are still employed there. Its website has been largely disabled since last month, showing only a listing of the firm's offices.

Read more:

Barber Ranen law firm changes name after racist, sexist emails prompt leaders' exit

Ex-Lewis Brisbois partners resign from new firm after racist, sexist emails found

