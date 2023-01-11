Law firm Dorsey & Whitney opens new office in Boise















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Dorsey & Whitney said Wednesday it has opened an office in Boise, Idaho, becoming the latest law firm to expand in the region.

Minneapolis-founded Dorsey has hired Stoel Rives lawyers Nick Taylor and Richard Hall for the new outpost, with plans to add more attorneys.

The Idaho capital still trails other Mountain West cities as a destination for law firm expansion, but big firms do have a presence there. Perkins Coie and Holland & Hart, which both have Western roots, have both long been in Boise.

"We see great opportunity for further growth in Boise and throughout the region," Bill Stoeri, managing partner of Dorsey, said in a statement. "Dorsey's focus industries include technology, food and agribusiness, and mining and energy, which matches well with Boise's growing economy."

Taylor, who will head Dorsey's Boise office, is a mergers and acquisitions attorney and works with startups and emerging growth companies. Hall is a regulatory and transactional lawyer who focuses on the mining, natural resources and energy industries.

Christopher Pooser, Boise office managing partner at Stoel Rives, said the firm wishes the lawyers well.

The Mountain West region overall has seen big law firm entrants in recent years.

Salt Lake City in particular saw an influx of out-of-town firms in 2021 and early 2022 and a stream of hires throughout last year. That includes Dorsey, which opened in Salt Lake City in 1996 but has significantly grown its ranks since 2015, including last year with hires from Portland, Oregon-founded Stoel Rives — a firm that saw a slew of lawyers depart for newcomer firms in Utah.

Firms have cited technology, life sciences and other business activity as a draw to the region, in addition to other factors like area universities. Denver and nearby Boulder, Colorado have also brought in large law firms in recent years.

Dorsey's new Boise office continues its regional expansion. The firm opened a Phoenix, Arizona office in January 2022.

Taylor said there is both population and technology business growth in Boise.

"There is a lot of business here and a pretty underserved legal market," he said.

