Law firm Eversheds hires infrastructure finance leader from London rival

April 18 (Reuters) - Anglo-American international law firm Eversheds Sutherland said Tuesday it hired the head of Herbert Smith Freehills’ infrastructure finance practice “to play a leading role” in the firm’s London-based energy and infrastructure M&A finance team in London.

David Wyles spent 35 years at London-headquartered law firm Herbert Smith, where he started his career as a trainee solicitor in 1987, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wyles will assist in the expansion of Eversheds’ energy and infrastructure finance group, but will not hold a leadership title, a firm spokesperson confirmed. He joins group co-leader Alex Carver, who moved to the firm from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer last year.

Wyles advises on energy and infrastructure asset financing with a focus on brownfield infrastructure and refinancings, 3,000-lawyer Eversheds said in a statement.

His clients have included European financial giant Allianz SE, British investment advisor Amber Infrastructure, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund and energy investor Transmission Capital Partners, according to his archived bio on Herbert Smith’s website.

Wyles’ hire is part of the firm’s planned expansion to meet growing client demand in the energy and infrastructure financing market, Eversheds’ UK head of banking Nick Swiss said in a statement.

A Herbert Smith spokesperson wished Wyles well on his new role.











