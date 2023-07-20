Law firm Eversheds inks client referral deal with China's KWM

Companies

(Reuters) - Global law firm Eversheds Sutherland and China's King & Wood Malleson said on Thursday that they have agreed to refer legal work to one another in key markets, increasing Eversheds' access to China as KWM begins to abandon its formal presence outside East Asia and Australia.

Under the deal, Eversheds Sutherland's operations in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and Asia will refer clients that need legal advice in China to King & Wood Malleson's China branch.

In turn, KWM China will refer all clients requiring legal advice in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America to Eversheds International.

KWM China said it will wind down its six offices in Europe and the Middle East by October 2024, with lawyers and staff from those offices being "invited to join" Eversheds, the firms said. KWM's website says it has more than 50 lawyers in its European and UAE offices.

KWM's retreat from Europe comes a decade after its 2013 combination with London-founded SJ Berwin. KWM operates as a Swiss verein, in which different parts of a law firm operate as largely separate legal entities under a shared banner.

Following the SJ Berwin merger, KWM had four branches -- Australia, China, Europe and Hong Kong. KWM's European branch collapsed in 2017 after a series of partner departures and unsuccessful attempts to find another merger partner or ratify a bailout plan, according to press reports.

The new cooperation deal is not all-encompassing. It does not cover KWM's Hong Kong and Australian arms, although they are "fully supportive" of the deal, an Eversheds spokesperson said.

It also doesn't cover Eversheds' U.S. branch -- the product of a 2017 merger between London-founded Eversheds and Atlanta's Sutherland Asbill & Brennan -- the spokesperson said.

The deal will also not affect Eversheds' offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, as international law firms are restricted in how they can advise and represent clients in China, the spokesperson said.

"It’s business as usual for our HK, Beijing and Shanghai offices," the spokesperson said in an email.

KWM China says it was one of the first law firms with a private partnership structure to open in China.

Reporting by David Thomas

