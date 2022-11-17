Law firm Faegre Drinker elects post-merger leader















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath said Thursday that it has elected a new chair to replace the two co-chairs who led the integration of Minneapolis-based Faegre Baker Daniels and Philadelphia-based Drinker Biddle & Reath after their 2020 merger.

Gina Kastel, based in Minneapolis, will take over next year for Tom Froehle and Andrew Kassner, whose term was already set to end three years after the firms were fully combined.

Froehle was managing partner of Faegre Baker Daniels before the merger, and Kassner was chairman and CEO of Drinker Biddle & Reath. Kastel's initial four-year term will begin on April 1.

Kastel said her role at 1,200-attorney Faegre Drinker will be more client-facing than her previous leadership roles, which have included vice chair and chief operating partner. She said she will focus especially on client development and relationships in the health and life sciences, financial services and food and agribusiness industries.

She also said the firm is looking to expand in California, where it has three offices, and Texas, where the firm has an outpost in Dallas. She also said it is looking to grow its Chicago and New York City offices.

Other large firms also announced new leaders this week, including Philadelphia-founded Blank Rome. The firm said Wednesday that Grant Palmer, its current managing partner and CEO, would add the role of chair to his titles starting in 2023. Palmer will be taking over from Alan Hoffman, who was named chairman in 2014 after five years as co-chairman.

Kelley Drye & Warren also said Wednesday that government relations and public policy partner Paul Rosenthal will succeed the New York-based firm's current chair Jim Carr in the new year.

