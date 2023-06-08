Law firm Freshfields adds another partner in New York















(Reuters) - Law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Thursday that it hired a partner from Perkins Coie in New York, just one day after it added a finance partner in the city from another U.S. firm, Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

David Sewell is leaving Perkins Coie to join Freshfields' U.S. global transactions practice, the London-founded firm said. New York-based Damien Ridealgh joined the firm's U.S. finance practice on Tuesday from Weil.

Freshfields said last August that it had signed a new lease in New York for more office space in anticipation of more hires there.

Sewell said he got to know the firm closely during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, when he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the firm was representing the Bank of England.

"Having a firm that's strong in the EU, UK and Asia, with a growing team in the U.S., I think just adds a lot of value to clients," he said.

Sewell has clients ranging from global investment banks to small financial technology companies, but cross-border issues are a prominent part of his practice for large clients, he said.

He declined to name any clients that may be coming along with him to Freshfields.

A spokesperson from Perkins Coie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sewell's departure.

