Law firm Freshfields adds Goodwin partner to lead funds practice

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Wednesday it has hired a lawyer to serve as global head of its private funds and securities practice, as the London-founded international law firm continues its recent hiring spree in the United States.

Tim Clark joins Freshfields' global transactions group in New York from Goodwin Procter, where he has practiced for more than four years.

He was previously a leader of the private equity fund formation practice at Sidley Austin.

Clark advises private equity and private capital clients on fund formation and secondaries deals and regulatory matters, according to Freshfields. A Goodwin spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

Pamela Marcogliese, head of U.S. transactions at Freshfields, said in a statement it is a "strategic imperative" to build a strong private capital practice in the United States.

Freshfields has about 350 U.S. qualified lawyers and offices in New York, Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley. The firm has about 2,800 lawyers globally.

The firm has hired at least eight other U.S. partners from rival law firms since the beginning of June.

Among the new additions are two finance-related partners, two antitrust litigators, and four crisis and regulatory and risk management partners.

Other London-founded law firms are finding growth opportunities in the U.S. market, including Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy. Clifford Chance recently opened a new office in Houston, while Allen & Overy is pursuing a proposed merger with New York firm Shearman & Sterling.

Clark in a statement said Freshfields "has an impressive track record recently of successfully challenging incumbent players in the US marketplace."

