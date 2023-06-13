Law firm Freshfields keeps up US expansion with Wilson Sonsini team















(Reuters) - A group of four partners who advise on crisis and regulatory risk management and cybersecurity is moving from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, their new firm said Tuesday.

Beth George, a former U.S. Department of Defense official, will lead a newly formalized strategic risk and crisis management practice at London-founded Freshfields.

George and cybersecurity partner Megan Kayo join Freshfields in Silicon Valley, where the firm opened in July 2020.

In Washington, D.C., the firm added Janet Kim and Andrew Dockham, who advise clients on congressional investigations, regulatory enforcement defense and internal corporate investigations.

"What we're seeing among our clients is an increasing concern about global regulatory impacts," including from EU and global data breach concerns and the global geopolitical climate, George said.

The group, which works with technology clients, was attracted to Freshfields' international reach and growing presence and commitment in the United States, she said.

Freshfields says it has over 350 U.S.-qualified lawyers globally, including in its three U.S. outposts.

The firm has recently made other U.S. hires. Last week it brought on New York-based partners Damian Ridealgh from Weil, Gotshal & Manges and David Sewell from Perkins Coie.

George rejoined Wilson Sonsini in November 2021 from the Defense Department, where she was acting general counsel. She held prior roles in the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate.

Kim, who was previously associate counsel to President Joe Biden in the Office of the White House Counsel, and Dockham, who held various counsel leadership roles for over a decade in the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, both started at Wilson Sonsini.

A spokesperson for Silicon Valley-founded Wilson Sonsini said the firm wished the departing lawyers well.

Freshfields has previously looked to Wilson Sonsini partners to build out the California office. The firm last year hired compensation and employee benefits partner Brandon Gantus, as well as corporate partner Andrew Hill, who has since left for venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, according to his LinkedIn account.

Boris Feldman, one of the founding partners of Freshfields' Silicon Valley office and global co-head of the firm's tech, media and telecoms group, is also a former longtime Wilson Sonsini partner.

