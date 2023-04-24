Law firm Frost Brown Todd hires venture capital group from midsize Ohio firm















(Reuters) - Law firm Frost Brown Todd said Monday that it has hired eight venture capital partners from Cleveland-founded midsize firm Ulmer & Berne.

The partners, all based in Cincinnati, include the co-leaders of Ulmer & Berne's venture law practice, Vance VanDrake and Zach Bahorik, and head of the firm's IP and technology practice group, Eric Robbins.

The group advises clients on IP protection and corporate transactions involving venture capital and middle market and emerging companies, according to Cincinnati-founded Frost Brown Todd.

The firm is focused on manufacturing, technology and innovation, particularly in the middle market, which is "driving our regional economy now and for the foreseeable future," Cincinnati partner-in-charge Chris Habel said in a statement.

Frost Brown Todd, which has about 575 lawyers across the Midwest, Texas and California, said it has 62 attorneys on its IP team has and almost 100 lawyers in its private equity group.

Scott Kadish, managing partner of Ulmer, said in a statement the firm's Cincinnati office remains strong and thanked the team for their work.

