Law firm Gibbons rehires partner to help lead white-collar group

(Reuters) - New Jersey-based law firm Gibbons said Thursday that it has hired a co-chair for its newly reestablished white-collar and investigations practice group.

Ricardo Solano joins from New Jersey-based healthcare company CareOne and will represent healthcare and financial services companies facing government investigations and other regulatory scrutiny, the firm said.

Gibbons said that it is creating a distinct white-collar criminal and investigations practice separate from its general commercial and criminal litigation group. The firm had a stand-alone white-collar group until 2018.

According to Solano, white collar and investigations matters have been keeping lawyers busy at the firm, and the reestablished practice group will continue growing to meet demand.

Solano worked as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2006 in Newark and was first assistant attorney general for New Jersey from 2008 to 2010.

From 2006 to 2008, he worked at Gibbons as a director, advising clients on criminal and civil matters. Earlier in his career, Solano also spent time at the firm as a summer associate and associate.

