Law firm Gibson Dunn adds financial regulatory partner in LA

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Wednesday that it has hired a new investment funds regulatory partner for its Los Angeles office from DLA Piper.

Kevin Bettsteller, who spent about three years as a DLA Piper partner, represents private equity, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital, hedge fund, REIT, broker-dealer and other investment and asset management clients, Gibson Dunn said.

Bettsteller said in a statement that he's looking forward to guiding clients through "what is certain to continue to be a heightened regulatory environment."

Shukie Grossman, co-chair of Gibson Dunn's investment funds practice group, said in a statement that the firm's investment funds practice has grown significantly to handle increased market demand.

Since 2020, the firm said it has added five partners to the practice in various offices, including the former head of Clifford Chance's U.S. private funds group, Roger Singer.

Earlier in his career, Bettsteller spent a decade as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and worked at K&L Gates before that.

A spokesperson from DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bettsteller's departure.

Read more:

Paul Hastings taps Kirkland partner to lead investment funds practice

Funds practice leader to join Dechert in latest Travers Smith exit















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.