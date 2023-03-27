Law firm Gibson Dunn hires fintech attorney pair from Paul Hastings















(Reuters) - Two Paul Hastings lawyers with financial services and technology clients have left to join rival Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the law firm said Monday.

Sara Weed and Jason Cabral join 1,800-lawyer Gibson Dunn as partners in Washington, D.C. and New York, respectively.

Weed will be part of Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn's fintech and digital assets practice group, where she will represent traditional financial institutions, non-bank financial services companies and technology companies on regulatory and transactional matters, the firm said.

Her clients have included Facebook (now Meta Platforms Inc) on e-commerce payments solutions, Samsung Electronics America Inc and Coinbase, according to an archived version of her Paul Hastings online biography. Her previous experience includes working as director and counsel in the North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks.

Cabral, who focuses on federal and state financial services regulatory matters and transactions, joins Gibson Dunn's financial institutions practice group. He previously practiced at several law firms.

A Paul Hastings spokesperson did not immediately comment on the departures.

Other law firms have also been recruiting financial services and fintech lawyers with regulatory and transactional expertise. Allen & Overy earlier this month brought on Todd Beauchamp to lead its U.S. payments practice from Latham & Watkins, where he served as co-chair of the fintech industry group and leader of the payments and emerging financial services practice.

Last month, law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Buckley merged, touting a combination that they said creates a "financial services and fintech law powerhouse."

