Law firm Goodwin hires 14-partner Troutman Pepper group

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Goodwin Procter said Monday it is hiring 14 partners from rival firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, including a former senior leader and top partners who helmed its health sciences and healthcare transactions practices.

The group is joining Boston-founded Goodwin in multiple offices, including a new Philadelphia outpost.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week that a group comprising 30 to 40 lawyers total, including 17 partners, would join Goodwin, citing anonymous sources.

A Goodwin spokesperson declined to comment Monday about whether any other lawyers are joining beyond the 14 announced partners, saying there is nothing else to share at this time.

The team of life sciences, healthcare, private equity and white collar lawyers adds to Goodwin's ranks shortly after the firm laid off employees, citing a demand slowdown. The reduction earlier this month affected junior lawyers and business professionals. Goodwin said it cut 5% of U.S. associates, professional track attorneys, paralegals, science advisors and operations staff.

Goodwin, known for its life sciences, tech and private equity work, is one of several firms, including Cooley and Stroock, Stroock & Lavan, to inform employees of layoffs in recent months.

Among the lawyers heading to the firm from Troutman Pepper is white collar partner Thomas Gallagher, who served as his prior firm's vice chairman until this year. He stepped into that role when predecessor firms Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton merged in July 2020.

Others include Rachael Bushey, who was chair of the health sciences department, and John Jones, who served as chair of the health care transactions and regulatory practices at Troutman Pepper.

A Troutman Pepper spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on the group's departure. When asked for comment last week after the news was reported, the firm said in a statement that it appreciates the lawyers' contributions and wishes them well.

Goodwin said most of the partners will be based in its new Philadelphia office, which is formally opening after the firm first entered the market last year with its remote hire of private equity partner Barbara Shander and a group of associates.

