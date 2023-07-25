Law firm Goodwin hires Boston-based Cooley duo for funds practice

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Goodwin Procter said Tuesday that it has hired two venture-capital focused partners from Cooley, Nicole Peppe and Luke Bagley, for its private investment funds practice in Boston.

Peppe said the move would help them support clients all along the corporate lifecycle. "We viewed this as the opportunity to have a one-stop shop for all of our clients," she said.

Bagley said the outlook for venture financing and capital markets activity has improved in the wake of uncertainty in the technology industry.

Boston-founded Goodwin said its global private investment funds team has more than 200 lawyers representing over 1,000 investment managers around the world.

“Both partners complement our highly regarded funds practice which counsels funds of all stages active in private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, hedge funds, and debt and credit asset classes," said Mandee Gruen, co-chair of the private investment funds practice.

A representative from Silicon Valley-founded Cooley did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures.

