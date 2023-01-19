Law firm Goodwin hires secondary market pro from Kirkland in London

Summary Eaves joins Goodwin Procter from Kirkland & Ellis in London

Eaves advises funds on secondary market transactions

Secondary market primed to grow in 2023 -investors and analysts















(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter said Thursday it has added a partner to its private equity and investment funds practice in London, hiring Jacqueline Eaves from rival U.S.-founded law firm Kirkland & Ellis.

Eaves advises private investment funds on secondary market transactions, including traditional portfolio sales, preferred equity, continuation funds and general partner-led transactions, Boston-founded Goodwin said in a statement.

The secondary market is poised to hit record highs in 2023, with investors losing faith in slow IPO and private equity markets last year, research firm Pitchbook said.

Private equity holdings are being sold at a record clip in an opaque secondary market, investors say, as asset managers cash out to cover losses elsewhere and rebalance portfolios. An unprecedented $224 billion in private equity stakes have been offered in the secondary market in 2022 up to mid-November, according to investment firm Hamilton Lane

Eaves’ experience will immediately benefit Goodwin Procter’s secondary market clients, which have included Antin Infrastructure Partners and Neuberger Berman, London-based private equity partner Richard Lever said in a statement.

The firm’s 200-lawyer global private investment funds team added partners Esther Chang and Rob Emerson in New York last year.

With a large technology and life sciences client base, Goodwin Procter advised on the most global announced M&A deals of any law firm last year, playing a role in 1,028 transactions, with a combined value of $128 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Earlier this month, Goodwin said it laid off lawyers, paralegals and other professionals in its U.S. offices, informing employees that "current staffing levels are too high for our current and projected demand."

The firm added litigation partner Sarah McAtominey and antitrust partner Eram Khan to its London practice this month.

A Kirkland & Ellis spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Eaves' departure.











