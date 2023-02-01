Law firm Goodwin takes four more partners from rival Troutman Pepper

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Goodwin Procter has hired four more life sciences attorneys from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, a week after a group hire from the firm helped Goodwin launch a Philadelphia office.

Goodwin said Wednesday that it added partners Allison Nicklin, Alicia Palladino, Justin Platt and Laura Umbrecht in New York and Philadelphia from Troutman Pepper. Last week 14 other partners joined Goodwin from the same firm.

The earlier hires included Rachael Bushey, who was chair of Troutman Pepper's health sciences department, and John Jones, who served as chair of the health care transactions and regulatory practices. White collar partner Thomas Gallagher, who served as his prior firm's vice chairman until this year, also made the move.

Bushey now serves as co-managing partner of Goodwin's new Philadelphia office, which the firm opened with the Troutman Pepper additions.

Goodwin added the large — and growing — group shortly after laying off junior lawyers and business professionals early last month, citing a demand slowdown.

Goodwin, known for its life sciences, tech and private equity work, is one of several firms, including Cooley and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, to inform employees of layoffs in recent months.

The four lawyers joining Goodwin on Wednesday were each promoted to partner at Troutman Pepper in January, according to an announcement at the time.

Nicklin, Platt and Umbrecht do corporate work for life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients while Palladino focuses on patent prosecution, Goodwin said.

A Troutman Pepper spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about the team's departure.

