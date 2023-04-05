Law firm Goodwin taps new Silicon Valley-based chair

Summary

Summary Law Firms Anthony McCusker will succeed Robert Insolia as firm chair

Prior posts for McCusker include technology co-chair, Silicon Valley office leader















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Goodwin Procter said Wednesday that Anthony McCusker, who was most recently co-chair of its technology practice, will take over as the firm's leader effective Oct. 1.

McCusker, who is based in Silicon Valley, will succeed New York-based Robert Insolia as chair.

Insolia, who has served as chair since 2019 and was previously Goodwin's managing partner, will return to practicing full time, the firm said. Current managing partner Mark Bettencourt will remain in his position, according to a firm spokesperson.

Boston-founded Goodwin is known for its life sciences, technology and private equity work. The firm has nearly 2,000 lawyers in 16 offices globally, according to its website.

McCusker has practiced at Goodwin since 2010, when he joined from rival tech firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian.

He advises tech companies and their investors. He has worked on public offerings, venture financings and mergers and acquisitions, and has advised clients including Atlassian Corp, Twilio, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, according to Goodwin's website.

McCusker was not immediately available for an interview. He said in a statement that Goodwin "has been and continues to be on an extraordinary trajectory."

The firm is one of several big U.S. law firms to lay off lawyers and staff since late last year amid declining client demand. Goodwin in January cut 5% of its U.S. associates, professional track attorneys, paralegals, science advisors and operations staff, citing staffing levels that outmatched current and projected demand.

The firm generated $2.21 billion gross revenue in 2022, marking about a 12% increase over the prior year, according to figures reported by the American Lawyer, while average profits per equity partner dipped 6.4% to $3.45 million.

Goodwin advised on the most mergers and acquisitions among law firms in the first quarter of 2023, though the number and value of its deals fell, as global M&A activity shrank to its lowest level in a decade, according to Refinitiv data.

Goodwin lawyers served as principal advisers on 170 announced global deals worth $32 billion between Jan. 1 and March 31, down from 294 deals worth $51 billion during the same period last year.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.