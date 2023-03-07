Law firm Gordon Rees brings on 19 lawyers from Northeast firm

Companies

(Reuters) - San Francisco-founded law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday said it is bringing on a team of 30 people, including 19 lawyers and 11 professional staff, from a midsize law firm based in the Northeast.

The group from Marks, O'Neill, O'Brien, Doherty & Kelly includes its New York managing partner John Hopwood and New Jersey partner Melissa Brown, who led the firm's professional liability practice.

Six additional partners, nine associates and two of counsel are also joining from the same firm, Gordon Rees said, and will be spread among its offices in New York City, Westchester and New Jersey.

"The group also bolsters our East Coast presence and accelerates what looks to be a very strong year for us," Ron Giller, the managing partner of Gordon Rees' New Jersey office, said in a statement.

The name partners at Marks, O'Neill did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures. Its website currently lists 60 attorneys.

Gordon Rees has been aggressive in luring lawyers away from other firms, according to data collected by Leopard Solutions, a legal industry analytics company. Between Jan. 1, 2022 to Tuesday, the firm added 304 lawyers to its ranks, coming in at fourth place.

During the same time period, the firm lost 234 lawyers, coming in at 12th place, according to Leopard Solutions.

Gordon Rees touts itself as being the first law firm with an office in all 50 U.S. states.











