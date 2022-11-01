Law firm Gunnercooke opens New York office as UK firms chart U.S. growth

Companies

(Reuters) - UK law firm Gunnercooke has entered the U.S. legal market with a new office in New York, the firm said on Tuesday.

The London-founded firm has tapped Noreen Weiss, whose prior experience includes working as a lawyer at HBO Inc and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, to join as U.S. chair and New York managing partner. Weiss most recently worked at a small corporate and commercial firm she co-founded, MacDonald Weiss.

The move by Gunnercooke comes as several prominent UK-founded law firms, including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance continue to grow in the United States through new offices and hires.

While the firm now has 12 physical offices in the UK, U.S. and Europe, Gunnercooke lawyers have flexibility to work remotely. Like some other law firms, sometimes referred to as "distributed" firms, Gunnercooke's website says lawyers "can work from anywhere with an internet connection."

Hybrid and virtual law firms in the U.S. gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gunnercooke, which was founded in 2010, said in the Tuesday announcement that it has more than 360 senior lawyers, including 300 partners. The firm recruits partners who have practiced law for more than 10,000 hours, according to its website.

The firm operates under a "fee share" model for compensation, which is dependent on lawyer collections, Weiss said. Lawyers can also each decide how much they want to work without the firm setting particular targets.

That type of law firm structure, similarly employed by some other distributed, partner-heavy law firms, generally allows lawyers to take home a higher portion of fees charged to clients.

Darryl Cooke, co-founder of Gunnercooke, said in a statement that it made sense for the firm to have a physical presence in New York as firm lawyers are "already acting for large U.S. headquartered global household names."

Weiss said the firm is currently focused on New York but would welcome lawyers from other U.S. jurisdictions and will likely expand to other locations in the future.











