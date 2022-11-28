Law firm Gunster merges again, expanding Florida footprint















(Reuters) - Midsize law firm Gunster will merge with a second Florida firm in less than three months, announcing on Monday a combination with a small firm based in Naples.

West Palm Beach-founded Gunster, which has more than 240 lawyers, will merge with 12-lawyer firm Grant Fridkin Pearson effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The deal comes on the heels of Gunster's Oct. 1 combination with a 22-lawyer firm formerly known as Barnett Kirkwood Koche Long & Foster, based in Tampa.

The new tie-up will give Gunster a presence in "every major market" across Florida, in 12 cities, the firm said.

Washington, D.C.-founded Venable will also gain new Florida offices through an upcoming combination with 30-lawyer firm Genovese Joblove & Battista. That deal, which takes effect Jan. 1, will give Venable locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.

A growing number of law firms have expanded in other parts of the state this year, with several major firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Sidley Austin, establishing outposts in Miami. Armstrong Teasdale entered the Florida legal market at the start of 2022 through an acquisition of seven-lawyer Miami litigation firm Waldman Barnett.

The Grant Fridkin Pearson attorneys joining Gunster include litigators, trust and estate and transactional lawyers, the firm said. There will be 15 professional staff members also making the move.

Gunster said in a statement that the smaller firm's practices complement its own business and litigation work, and the two firms have similar cultures and clientele.

Gunster said it has had "explosive" growth over the past two years. The firm said it brought on more than 40 lawyers in 2021 and is on pace to hire more than 40 lawyers in 2022, which includes through the two mergers, according to a spokesperson.

