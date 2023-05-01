Law firm Haynes and Boone picks up Dallas deal maker















May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Haynes and Boone has hired transactions lawyer Larry Shosid from midsize firm Bell, Nunnally & Martin in its founding city of Dallas, the firm said Monday.

Shosid, who spent 32 years at his former firm, will be a member of Haynes and Boone's M&A and private equity and real estate practices. The firm said he brings more than three decades of experience ranging from complex M&A and securities offerings to general corporate representations and property and energy deals.

He said he was drawn to Haynes and Boone because of its larger platform.

"I'll have access to a lot more specialists and in connection with my practice," Shosid said.

Haynes and Boone has around 650 lawyers in 19 global offices. Bell Nunnally has around 60 lawyers in Dallas.

Taylor Wilson, managing partner of Haynes and Boone, said in a statement that he has worked with Shosid in the past and is excited about his addition to the firm.

Shosid, 61, said most of his clients are coming along with him. His clients have included Dallas-based companies such as tax services and software provider Ryan LLC and information management software developer ISN.

Dallas-based Bell Nunnally's managing partner, Christopher Trowbridge, said the firm wishes Shosid well.

