Law firm Hinshaw hires ex-JPMorgan Chase lawyer in Chicago

White previously worked in Illinois Attorney General's office

(Reuters) - Hinshaw & Culbertson said Thursday it has hired a JPMorgan Chase assistant general counsel Akeela White as a consumer financial services partner in Chicago.

White worked as assistant attorney general in the Illinois Attorney General's office prior to joining JPMorgan Chase in 2014 as regulatory legal counsel, the 400-lawyer Hinshaw said.

Chicago-founded Hinshaw has added several other partners to its consumer financial services practice this year, according to firm statements.

That includes Charles Miller, who earlier in his career also worked in-house at JPMorgan Chase, in addition to John Nader from law firm McGlinchey Stafford who opened Hinshaw's new office in Washington, D.C., in March.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson declined to comment Thursday on White's departure.

White will advise financial services companies on consumer protection and auto lending laws, Hinshaw said.

"She brings additional depth to our capabilities at a time when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ramped up its enforcement activity and regulatory scope," Justin Penn, co-chair of the firm's consumer financial services practice group, said in a statement.

