Law firm Holland & Knight adds finance trio in L.A. from McGuireWoods

(Reuters) - Florida-founded law firm Holland & Knight said Tuesday that it has hired a trio of Los Angeles-based partners for its financial services practice group.

Hamid Namazie, Yoojin Lee and Mark Spitzer join the firm from McGuireWoods, where Namazie was managing partner of the firm's downtown L.A. office.

Namazie said they were drawn to Holland & Knight by the strength of its asset-based lending practice.

"Holland & Knight's been building out a large national platform with many of the same clients that we have here in L.A.," he said.

Namazie works on debtor-in-possession financing, cross-border and multi-currency lending structures and exit financing, the firm said. Lee advises financial institutions on domestic and international secured lending transactions, and Spitzer has spent 30 years representing regional commercial banks, local agencies of foreign banks, finance companies and alternative lenders on a broad range of finance transactions, it said.

"They are exceptional practitioners who are well known to the lending community and materially deepen our capabilities in California, particularly in the asset-based lending space," Jose Sirven, chair of Holland & Knight’s business section, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Richmond, Virginia-founded McGuireWoods did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the group's departure.

Holland & Knight has been in growth mode since the start of the year, adding groups in Monterrey and Mexico City, Mexico, and Bogota, Colombia. In January, it announced a merger with Nashville, Tennessee-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, adding almost 300 lawyers.

Read More:

Law firm Holland & Knight shakes up leadership after 16 years of growth















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.