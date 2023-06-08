Law firm Holland & Knight shakes up leadership after 16 years of growth















June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Holland & Knight said Thursday that its managing partner Steven Sonberg is stepping down after 16 years.

The firm's corporate, M&A and securities practice group co-leader Robert Grammig will assume newly created senior leadership roles of chair and CEO once the transition is complete in the first quarter of 2024, the firm said.

Holland & Knight also added two new leadership positions to aid with succession planning, Sonberg said. David Whitestone will serve as managing partner and Tiffani Lee will act as deputy managing partner, formalizing administrative work they have been doing for years, he said.

While Sonberg, 76, was at the helm, Holland & Knight added almost 900 lawyers, 17 offices and grew its revenue by almost $1 billion, the firm said. It said it now has about 2,000 lawyers in 34 offices globally.

Sonberg, a Miami-based corporate lawyer, will remain at the firm, which has no mandatory retirement age.

Florida-founded Holland & Knight has spent the first half of 2023 inking expansion deals. In January, it announced a merger with Nashville, Tennessee-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, adding almost 300 lawyers.

In April, the firm added a 17-lawyer group in Mexico, and in May it added 28 lawyers in Bogota, Colombia.

Grammig, based in Tampa, touted the firm's expansion and said it will continue to look for similar opportunities.

"We, now, are not only the largest firm in Tennessee, we're the largest health care firm in the world," he said.

Last summer, Holland & Knight opened a new office in Century City, its second in Los Angeles, after absorbing 17 lawyers from real estate firm Pircher, Nichols & Meeks. In 2021, the firm merged with Dallas-based firm Thompson & Knight, adding 275 lawyers.

