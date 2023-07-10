Law firm Husch Blackwell taps new chief executive from Baker McKenzie

July 10 (Reuters) - Husch Blackwell said Monday that it appointed Jamie Lawless as its next chief executive, again choosing a professional with a business background and no law degree for the role.

Lawless, who is based in Florida and spent the past decade in business positions at Baker McKenzie, will succeed Paul Eberle as chief executive on February 1, 2024. She will serve as chief executive elect and work with Eberle, who was appointed in 2018, on the transition until then.

The law firm previously announced in September that it started a search for a new chief executive to replace Eberle, who will leave Husch Blackwell at the end of January. Eberle said he is focused on finishing out his current job and will determine his next steps at a later date.

Husch Blackwell chair Catherine Hanaway, a St. Louis-based white collar attorney, remains in her role.

"I'm joining as a business person who was very drawn to the fact that the firm functions as a business," Lawless said. That makes the firm "uncommon" in the legal space, she said.

Eberle, the firm's first chief executive without a law degree, said "the results say it's working" for Husch Blackwell.

Lawless most recently served as executive director of Baker McKenzie's business and legal services operations center in Tampa, Florida. She previously served as chief operating officer for Baker McKenzie's Washington, D.C. and New York offices.

Prior to joining Baker McKenzie, Lawless held leadership roles at outsourcing companies Forrest Solutions and Swiss Post Solutions and worked as a consultant at Accenture, according to her LinkedIn page.

A Baker McKenzie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tampa-based Lawless will be a member of Husch Blackwell's virtual office, named The Link. Husch Blackwell launched The Link in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut physical offices.

More than 200 lawyers currently work out of the virtual office in 29 states and Washington, D.C., according to a firm spokesperson.

Lawless said that her joining the firm as part of its virtual office "exemplifies the talent attraction tool that it is." She said she will travel frequently to Hush Blackwell's more than 20 brick-and-mortar offices, but the chance to be based remotely was "game changing" for her in deciding to take the role.

Reporting by Sara Merken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













