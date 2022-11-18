Law firm Jones Day, counsel to past Trump campaigns, picks new leader















(Reuters) - Jones Day, a 2,400-lawyer U.S. law firm that represented former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 and 2020 elections, said Friday it will have a new leader starting Jan. 1.

Stephen Brogan, Jones Day's managing partner since 2002, has chosen Gregory Shumaker, a former leader of its Washington, D.C., office and current head of its global disputes practice, to take his place.

Unlike other law firms where top management positions are approved by a board or the partnership, picking a successor is up to the current managing partner at Jones Day, the firm said.

"I helped recruit Greg to the firm in 1986," Brogan said in a statement. "I could see then that he had special gifts as well as the high character that someday might permit him to lead our firm. That day is here."

Jones Day has been a go-to law firm for the Republican Party and GOP candidates, including unsuccessful Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It played a central role in Donald Trump's 2016 successful presidential bid as counsel to his campaign, and Trump named Jones Day's Donald McGahn his first White House counsel. In that role, McGahn was Trump's top advisor in choosing nominees for the U.S. Supreme Court.

After lawyers working with or aligned with Trump filed a flurry of lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Jones Day stressed it was not representing Trump or his campaign in "any litigation alleging voter fraud" or litigation looking to overturn the U.S. election.

A spokesperson for Jones Day did not respond to requests for comment about whether the firm is serving as campaign counsel in Trump's newly launched 2024 presidential run.

Politics is only one area of focus for the firm. It has a large roster of corporate clients, including Alaska Airlines Inc, Chevron Corp, International Business Machines Corp and cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds.

Shumaker represented the city of Detroit in bankruptcy proceedings, the largest proceeding of its kind in U.S. history.

Read More:

Dr. Oz turns to law firm Jones Day for consulting in U.S. Senate bid

Jones Day says it won't drop election litigation despite blowback

Ex-White House lawyer McGahn to rejoin Jones Day











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.