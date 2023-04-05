Law firm Katten grows litigation team in Dallas















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman said Wednesday that it has hired a longtime consumer finance litigator from Hunton Andrews Kurth for its expanding Dallas office.

Eric Hail, who spent 16 years at Hunton and its predecessor firm, will be a partner in Katten's class action and consumer finance litigation department.

Katten launched its Dallas office in early 2018 with seven partners and now has more than 60 attorneys there, according to its website.

The firm's class action and consumer finance litigation chair Gregory Korman said in a statement that banking and credit union clients are seeing increased regulatory scrutiny and touted Hail's "command of regulatory proceedings" involving the industry.

At his former firm, Hail represented consumer finance companies and broker-dealers in matters relating to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

A representative from Hunton Andrews Kurth, which has roots in Richmond, Virginia, and Houston, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Hail's departure.

