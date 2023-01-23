Law firm K&L Gates adds Dentons dealmakers in Pittsburgh

Summary

(Reuters) - K&L Gates has hired a group of mainly private equity and corporate-focused partners in its hometown of Pittsburgh, the law firm said Monday.

The seven-partner team joins from Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, a firm created through a 2019 combination between Pittsburgh-based Cohen & Grigsby and global megafirm Dentons.

The partners include Chris Thel, whose Dentons online bio formerly listed him as chair of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby's private equity practice, and Lauren Crossett, who was listed as co-chair of the firm's national employee benefits and executive compensation group.

The other attorneys joining 1,800-lawyer K&L Gates are Ron Aulbach, Curt Anderson, John Wingerter, Andrea Steiner, and Jeff Berkey. The team works on private equity, tax, M&A and transactions, and benefits and executive compensation, the firm said.

A Dentons spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

"The group's addition will allow us to better serve and enhance our relationships with many of our private equity funds, portfolio companies, and broader corporate clients," Rick Giovannelli, a Charlotte-based leader of K&L Gates' corporate and private equity practices, said in a statement.

Even with M&A activity cooling over the past year or so, large law firms have continued to bring on prominent private equity and M&A-focused lawyers as single and group hires, including DLA Piper's raid of law firm Honigman for 27 private equity lawyers in April. read more

