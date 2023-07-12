Law firm K&L Gates adds Womble partner, patent team

Companies

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh-founded law firm K&L Gates said Wednesday that it has hired an intellectual property partner from Womble Bond Dickinson, along with a team of patent agents and technical specialists along the East Coast.

The group, with members in Boston, North Carolina and Washington, D.C., is led by Charlotte-based partner David Easwaran.

Easwaran focuses on software patent matters and advises clients on post-grant proceedings, pre-litigation matters and litigation, K&L Gates said.

Before joining Womble, Easwaran worked in-house at Wells Fargo as a vice president and senior IP counsel. He said the financial giant has been a client and he hopes to continue working with them.

"Charlotte is one of the biggest financial services centers in the U.S.," he said. "It's become an area where a lot of companies are moving employees and finding new talent because it's economical."

K&L Gates' IP practice has more than 250 lawyers and professionals and has filed more than 7,000 global patent applications or trademark registrations in 2022, the firm said.

A spokesperson for Womble Bond Dickinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the team’s departure.

