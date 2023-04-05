Law firm layoffs spread as cooling economy keeps clients wary















(Reuters) - Lawyers and staff at big law firms are continuing to face layoffs as global deals take a dive and client demand falters.

This week Silicon Valley-founded law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian cut 10% of attorneys, paralegals and staff in its U.S. offices, according to a Tuesday internal memo from managing partner David Young. He said the reduction comes "in response to current macroeconomic and market conditions."

Gunderson Dettmer is known for working with emerging tech and life sciences companies and investors. The firm has more than 400 lawyers, according to its website.

The technology industry itself has been rocked by waves of layoffs since last year amid an uncertain economy, with large companies including Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp shedding tens of thousands of jobs.

Young in his memo cited "economic headwinds" facing public and startup technology and life sciences companies after years of growth, but said Gunderson still has confidence in the sector. A firm spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but did not comment further.

Many law firms raced to hire lawyers in 2021 and early 2022 to keep up with booming global dealmaking demand. But the market has shifted amid rising interest rates, high inflation and recession fears.

Large law firms are advising on fewer deals, with a smaller combined value, as mergers and acquisitions activity fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released Tuesday by Refinitiv.

The total value of global announced M&A deals in the first quarter was $580 billion, representing a 44% dip compared to the same period last year and a 23% decline compared to the previous quarter.

Cooley, Goodwin Procter, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Shearman & Sterling have laid off lawyers and staff since late last year, citing a slowdown in work. Firms including Davis Wright Tremaine and Perkins Coie have also let go of business professionals.

Other firms have also trimmed their attorney ranks. Kirkland & Ellis made an unspecified number of cuts this week that it described as a result of "performance-based decisions."

Jeffrey Lowe, global practice leader of the law firm practice group at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said he expects to see more law firm layoffs heading into the second quarter of 2023, after a first quarter that likely was not "gangbusters for anybody."

"I don't see layoffs as a sign that any particular firm is in trouble," Lowe said. Firms are looking to cut costs as the economy slows, particularly given their aggressive growth earlier, he said.

U.S. law firm hiring skyrocketed in 2021, when lawyer moves between firms was up 111% nationally, according to data from the National Association for Law placement (NALP).

Hiring decreased nearly 12% overall in 2022, new NALP data showed last month. The decline was driven by a 20% decline in associate moves compared to 2021, NALP said. Partner hiring saw a nearly 6% increase.

At Gunderson, incoming associates who graduate from law school this spring may have start dates deferred on a case-by-case basis, Young said. The firm had delayed start dates for incoming lawyers in the fall from Oct. 31, 2022 to Jan. 17, 2023.

Read more:

Law firms share the pain as global M&A deals dry up

Hot market for U.S. law firm associates cooled in 2022, report shows

Law firms' demand slump deepened at the end of 2022. Is a rebound coming?











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.