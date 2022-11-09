Law firm leasing stabilizes as new markets beckon and pandemic fades















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm leasing activity has regained steady steam after a pandemic-era dropoff, as firms continue bringing lawyers back into the office and expand into new markets, according to Savills Inc.

The third quarter of 2022 capped off several quarters of steady leasing volume since the third quarter of 2021, commercial brokerage Savills said in a new report. Law firms leased a total of 1.7 million square feet in Q3 2022, which is just over the four-year quarterly average of 1.6 million square feet.

The quarter had the second largest quarterly total since the start of the pandemic, according to Savills, which tracks law firm leases over 20,000 square feet across major U.S. markets.

With relatively consistent quarters since Q3 2021, the apparent sustained rebound comes as law firms increasingly encourage office attendance and firm leaders feel comfortable making decisions on long-term leases, authors of the report said in an interview.

Law firm leasing this year has been driven in part by activity in non-traditionally core markets, as firms branch out into new cities including Miami, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Austin, Houston and Dallas, Savills said.

Firm leaders are not giving up on major markets, though, with New York and Los Angeles leading the list of top law firm leasing markets in 2022 by square footage.

The largest lease Savills tracked in the third quarter was for London-founded Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, which signed a nearly 180,000-square-foot lease for more space in New York. The firm will relocate from its current office, aligning with a trend of firms choosing to move rather than renew a lease.

Relocations made up 54.5% of leasing transactions by square footage in the third quarter, and 63% in the first and second quarters combined, according to Savills.

Firms are looking for higher quality, newer spaces — something that has been true for years but is increasing due to soft market conditions now, said Devon Munos, head of research platform initiatives at Savills.

