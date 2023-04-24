Law firm Lewis Brisbois hires cybersecurity co-chair after group departure















(Reuters) - Law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith said Monday it has rehired privacy and cybersecurity lawyer Kamran Salour, who left the firm a year ago to join Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

He will serve as co-chair of Lewis Brisbois' data privacy and cybersecurity practice, based in Orange County, California.

The practice group saw 32 attorneys, including practice chair Sean Hoar, depart for labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete in February.

A month after the group departure, Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois hired six data privacy attorneys, including Mississippi-based data privacy and cybersecurity co-chair Robert Walker, from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker.

Salour said he is looking forward to rebuilding the firm's cybersecurity team, with plans to hire up to five attorneys soon and eventually grow further. The team now has about eight lawyers, Salour said.

Salour helps clients with creating proactive cybersecurity measures, preparing vendor contracts, and keeping in compliance with laws and regulations, the firm said.

A Troutman Pepper spokesperson said the firm wished Salour well.

Law firm Goodwin hires 14-partner Troutman Pepper group











