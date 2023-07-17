Law firm Lewis Brisbois taps new government affairs practice leader

(Reuters) - Law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith said Monday that it has hired Daron Watts as national chair of its government affairs and public policy practice, based in Washington, D.C.

Watts most recently was at The Watts Group, a law and public policy firm he founded in 2018. He previously practiced for more than 20 years at law firm Sidley Austin, where he founded and co-led the government strategies team and practiced as a life sciences partner.

He has advised on law, public policy, market challenges, political issues and crisis management in areas including health and nutrition, technology and equity, according to Lewis Brisbois.

The Watts Group will dissolve, Watts said, and the team will transfer over clients and projects to Lewis Brisbois. After receiving a call from someone he knew at Lewis Brisbois about a year ago, Watts said he was attracted by the opportunity to "level up" the firm's growth in Washington and broaden the scope of his team's work.

Lewis Brisbois said his hire enhances the firm's social impact capabilities, with his work in areas including rare diseases, health care access, voters' rights and criminal justice reform.

Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois has been in the spotlight since losing nearly 140 lawyers in May to a new spin-off firm founded by its labor and employment practice leaders John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen.

The lawyers launched a firm that was originally called Barber Ranen. A month later, Barber and Ranen resigned and apologized after Lewis Brisbois released a tranche of dozens of racist, antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic emails they wrote while employed there.

Barber Ranen changed its name to Daugherty Lordan last month. The new firm is more recently seeing groups of lawyers depart for other firms, including name partner Joseph Lordan, who is now co-managing partner of Chicago-based firm O'Hagan Meyer's San Francisco office.

Watts said the departures from Lewis Brisbois and the controversy over its former partners' emails did not impact his decision to join the firm.

Lewis Brisbois opened its Washington office in 2019. The firm's website currently lists 16 lawyers based there, including Watts, who also joins the firm's administrative and regulatory, life sciences, health care and complex commercial litigation practices.

