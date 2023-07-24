Law firm Linklaters cites Moscow closure as profits dip

Law Firms Linklaters LLP Follow

July 24 (Reuters) - London-founded law firm Linklaters on Monday reported increased revenue and stagnated profits, following similar financial results from other global law firms amid economic and geopolitical headwinds.

Linklaters, which has about 3,000 lawyers, said it grew its revenue by 6.6% to a record high of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.44 billion) in its financial year ending April 30.

It reported normalized profits before tax of 854 million pounds ($1.10 billion), a 2% decrease that it attributed to "material exceptional costs" connected to the closure of its Moscow office.

The firm said in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that it would wind down its Russia operations and close its Moscow office, which opened in 1992. Several other international law firms also closed offices in Russia after the invasion.

Linklaters had over 70 lawyers in Moscow when it decided to close the office and shun work for Russia-controlled clients. The firm's past Russian clients have included gas supplier Gazprom, financial institutions VTB and Sberbank, and oil giant Rosneft.

Profit per equity partner fell to 1.779 million pounds from 1.869 million pounds the prior year, while profit per all lawyers dipped slightly to 1.704 million pounds from 1.784 million pounds, Linklaters said.

"We're pleased to have delivered a strong financial performance, despite a challenging high-inflation environment and ongoing geopolitical instability," Paul Lewis, Linklaters' firmwide managing partner, said in a statement.

Looking forward, Lewis said the firm has seen "strong deal flow" across energy and infrastructure and high-end M&A.

Linklaters is also seeing an uptick in restructuring and insolvency matters, regulatory and criminal investigations and class actions, he said.

Rival London-founded law firms Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy earlier this month also reported revenue growth and largely stalled profits.

Linklaters said it saw revenue growth from work advising large merger and acquisition deals, and growth in its energy sector driven in part by the global transition to cleaner energy sources.

The firm also noted its investment in generative artificial intelligence technology. Law firms globally see promise in the technology and are adopting and experimenting with new tools.

