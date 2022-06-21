Law firm Littler in talks to resolve claims against rival Polsinelli

The company logo of the law firm Polsinelli at their offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Atlanta federal judge gives more time to Polsinelli to respond

(Reuters) - Law firm Polsinelli said on Friday it was "actively" working to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of trade-secret theft over its hiring of a team in Atlanta last year from rival firm Littler Mendelson.

Polsinelli's lawyers at BakerHostetler and attorneys for Littler at Squire Patton Boggs told a Georgia federal judge in a joint filing that the two sides were working to "seek an out of court resolution" to the lawsuit filed in September.

U.S. District Judge Michael Brown approved Polsinelli's request to respond by mid-July to Littler's revised complaint.

San Francisco-based Littler is among the country's largest employment-focused law firms. Polsinelli in March 2021 hired three Littler attorneys, including Angelo Spinola, co-chair of the firm's home health and home care industry group.

Movement between firms is common, and Polsinelli said at the time it was building out its labor and employment ranks. Littler has more than 1,500 lawyers, nearly twice the headcount of Polsinelli, according to data at industry publication The American Lawyer.

Polsinelli's lawyers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, and neither did Spinola. A Polsinelli representative declined to comment.

Attorneys for Littler and a representative from the firm did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Littler's lawsuit claims that Kansas City, Missouri-based Polsinelli "solicited, recruited, and hired former Littler employees knowing that it would obtain Littler's confidential information and trade secrets."

The lawsuit did not name as defendants Spinola and the other attorneys who jumped to Polsinelli.

The complaint had named a non-attorney paralegal who was dismissed from the lawsuit in May after Littler said it had settled its claims against her. The administrative staffer, who also joined Polsinelli, had worked at Littler for two years and helped attorneys focused on home care clients.

"Former Littler employees engaged in wrongful conduct to the benefit of themselves and Polsinelli. Each step of the way, Polsinelli was either complicit in or actively facilitated their wrongful conduct," Littler's complaint alleged.

The lawsuit said Polsinelli was creating a rival client product called "Polsinelli Online Solutions for Home Care." Littler runs a subscription legal product for clients called Littler's Home Care Toolkit.

Littler said it was seeking damages from Polsinelli in addition to the "permanent destruction" of information that was allegedly "removed or received without authorization."

The case is Littler Mendelson v. Polsinelli, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, No. 1:21-cv-3855-MLB.

For Littler Mendelson: Dara Mann and Francisco Rolon of Squire Patton Boggs

For Polsinelli: Eric Barnum and Georgia Turner of BakerHostetler

