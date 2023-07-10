Law firm Maynard Nexsen adds 12-lawyer team, including seven from Nelson Mullins

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Maynard Nexsen said Monday that it has hired 12 attorneys, including nine shareholders, from rival firms in the Southeast.

The firm was born from an April 1 merger between Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet, creating a firm with more than 550 lawyers.

According to CEO Jeff Grantham, many of the new attorneys had relationships with legacy partners.

The group includes seven former Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough attorneys, including five partners. Three lawyers are joining from Lanier Ford Shaver & Payne, and one each from both Bass, Berry & Sims and Charlotte Christian Law.

The new attorneys' practices span corporate and business transactions, construction, litigation, labor and employment and other areas.

Maynard Nexsen currently has 24 offices, and it is not chasing any specific head count or geographic goals, Grantham said.

Just before the merger announcement in January, predecessor firm Maynard Cooper & Gale announced that it would absorb a small Austin-based firm, Soltero Sapire Murrell.

