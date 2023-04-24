Law firm McDermott eyes EU-China deals with new practice leader















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery said Monday it is looking to tap into the EU-China M&A market with the hire of partner Peter Lu, who will join as global head of the firm’s China practice.

Lu, who will be based out of McDermott’s London office, joins a with a four-member team from Baker McKenzie, where he led the firm’s China practice in the UK.

Lu focuses on cross-border M&A and has advised top global Chinese multinationals including the Bank of China, China Telecom, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Tencent Holdings, Baotech Capital and China Development Bank, according to an archived bio on Baker McKenzie’s website.

His addition will enhance McDermott’s credibility in the China-EU deals market, global head of Chicago-founded McDermott’s transaction group Harris Siskind said in a statement.

“China is currently the EU’s largest trading partner, and outbound investment from Chinese investors into the EU remains robust despite recent legislation on foreign direct investments in Europe,” Siskind said.

Lu also brings experience handling large-scale complex international litigation on behalf of Chinese clients, which strengthens the firm’s cross-border disputes offering, global dispute resolution practice leader Steve Scholes said in a statement.

A Baker McKenzie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lu’s departure.

Reporting by David Bario











