Law firm McDermott grows ultra-rich client team with Stroock practice head

Summary

Summary Law Firms Partners Anita Rosenbloom and Jay Scharf, and counsel John Kiely leave Stroock law firm

McDermott's private client practice has 110 lawyers















NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - A trio of lawyers catering to high-net-worth clients has found a new home at U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery, the firm said Thursday, bringing over their practice from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Partner Anita Rosenbloom, who was chair of Stroocks' private client services group, joins McDermott in New York alongside counsel John Kiely, while partner Jay Scharf will sit in the firm's Miami office.

Practices serving ultra-wealthy individuals and families are not universal among large law firms, but Rosenbloom said that might change.

More firms are "starting to develop interest" and are looking to "money cities" like New York and Miami, she said.

"When you do it right, it can be very profitable," she said.

Other big law firms have in the past year added lawyers to private client services groups.

Earlier this week, law firm Lowenstein Sandler grew its practice with partners Megan Wernke and Beth Shapiro Kaufman, who joined as chair of its 30-lawyer private client services group. The pair joined with two associates in Washington, D.C. from local firm Caplin & Drysdale.

Chicago-founded McDermott, which has about 1,400 lawyers, said the team joining from Stroock advises ultra-high-net-worth clients on estate and business planning and administration matters.

They join McDermott's 110-lawyer private client practice group, which about a month ago also brought on fiduciary litigation partner Robert Barton from Holland & Knight in Los Angeles.

Rosenbloom, who represents generations of multiple family groups in estate planning and their privately controlled businesses, said her practice has "become a very sophisticated national and international practice," making a larger firm like McDermott more attractive.

A Stroock spokesperson said in a statement the firm is "confident in the depth and strength" of its own private client services group, and wished the departing lawyers well.

New York-founded Stroock, which has about 230 lawyers, has seen other recent departures, including a 10-lawyer financial services team that decamped to Morgan, Lewis & Bockius last week.

Read more:

Greenberg Traurig lures three-lawyer private wealth team from Winston & Strawn

Rocky Mountain law firm Holland & Hart hires 6-lawyer team in Salt Lake City











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.