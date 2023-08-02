Law firm McDermott hires Cahill antitrust leader

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cahill Gordon & Reindel's antitrust practice leader, Elai Katz, has taken his practice to rival law firm McDermott, Will & Emery, his new firm said Wednesday.

Katz is joining McDermott's regulatory practice group in New York and will advise clients on antitrust matters, including mergers and acquisitions, government investigations and litigation, the firm said.

Chicago-founded McDermott, which has more than 1,400 lawyers firmwide, said its global antitrust team has 65 lawyers working across its offices globally.

Ray Jacobsen, global head of the firm's antitrust practice, said in a statement New York is a "priority market for our clients."

"Elai is particularly attuned to the role antitrust review plays in negotiating and completing mergers and acquisitions," Jacobsen said.

Katz, a longtime Cahill partner, is the latest practice leader to depart the New York-founded firm this year.

Kimberly Petillo-Decossard, who was co-chair of Cahill's M&A and corporate advisory practice group, joined White & Case in March alongside fellow Cahill partner Ross Sturman in New York. Brad Bondi, a former leader of Cahill's white-collar and government investigations group, left for a role as global co-chair of Paul Hastings' investigations and white-collar defense practice in April.

Meanwhile, Cahill has hired practice leaders from other firms, including Joel Moss, the co-team leader of Shearman & Sterling's financial restructuring and insolvency practice. Intellectual property partner Gerald Flattmann joined Cahill as chair of the life sciences patent litigation practice from King & Spalding, where he led the same group.

A Cahill spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Katz's departure.

