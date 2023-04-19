Law firm McDermott taps Willkie Farr partner for new Milan disputes head
- Summary
- Law Firms
- Fabio Cozzi joins McDermott Will & Emery as head of disputes in Milan
- Cozzi comes from Willkie Farr & Gallagher which now has only one partner in its Milan outpost
(Reuters) - Law firm McDermott Will & Emery is responding to an increased client demand for dispute resolution in Italy by turning to U.S. rival Willkie Farr & Gallagher for a new Milan head of litigation, the firm said on Wednesday.
Fabio Cozzi focuses his practice on cross-border litigation, domestic and international arbitration, compliance, financial crime and international trade, McDermott said in a statement.
An increase in the number of distressed businesses, supply chain issues and complex commercial disputes have buoyed client demand for cross-border dispute resolution, Chicago-headquartered McDermott’s global litigation head Steven Scholes said in a statement.
Cozzi is the eleventh partner in McDermott’s Milan outpost, following three additions to its tax practice last year.
Global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and UK insurance-focused law firm Clyde & Co. entered the Italian market earlier this year, announcing office openings in Milan.
Hogan Lovells added a partner to its Milan-based banking and finance practice from Latham & Watkins earlier this month.
New York-founded Willkie Farr now has only one partner in Milan after Cozzi’s departure, according to its website. The firm also lost senior disputes partner Francesca Petronio to Allen & Overy in October last year.
A Willkie Farr representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cozzi’s departure.
