Law firm mergers gain steam with Frost Brown Todd California combination

(Reuters) - Frost Brown Todd is set to combine with California law firm AlvaradoSmith as the Cincinnati-founded firm continues to branch out to new regions.

Frost Brown Todd and AlvaradoSmith said Tuesday they will merge effective Jan. 1 to create a 575-lawyer firm. The combination will give Frost Brown Todd 23 additional attorneys and three California offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco.

Leaders at both firms said the combination would allow them to take on work that they might have been forced to decline in the past. For 30-year-old AlvaradoSmith, the deal allows them to compete on a national and international scale, said managing shareholder Ruben Smith.

Frost Brown Todd similarly saw a chance to scale up with a new West Coast footprint, according to firm chairman Robert Sartin. Expansion into California made sense with the firm's focus on middle market industries such as finance, manufacturing, energy and renewables and technology, he said.

Frost Brown Todd, founded in 1919 as Frost & Jacobs before merging in 2000 with Louisville-founded Brown, Todd and Heyburn in 2000, has roots in the middle of America, with offices in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and other states. The firm since 2015 has been opening outposts in newer locations such as Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston and Washington, D.C.

The two firms began discussing a merger in September 2021 and have been referring some matters to one another over the past year, the leaders said.

The AlvaradoSmith attorneys are joining the larger firm under the name Frost Brown Todd AlvaradoSmith in California through 2023, before reverting to the Frost Brown Todd name the next year.

A handful of other law firms have also recently announced combinations set to take effect Jan. 1, including Venable's deal with Miami-founded firm Genovese Joblove & Battista and Morrison & Foerster's plan to absorb California-based IP and tech litigation firm Durie Tangri.

Law firm mergers dropped as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, and activity stayed at lower levels throughout 2021. Firm combinations appear to be picking up in 2022, which had seen 37 completed mergers through the first three quarters of the year compared to 33 in that period last year, according to law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Many of the deals finalized this year involved at least one small firm. Fairfax found that 67% of the mergers in the third quarter involved firms that have between five and 20 lawyers.

There have been some deals between larger law firms, however, including the merger of ArentFox and Schiff Hardin in March. Another large firm, Womble Bond Dickinson, is in early merger talks with U.K. firm BDB Pitmans.

