Law firm mergers gained steam in 2022, with more on the way in 2023

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm mergers continued to tick up in 2022 after a pandemic-era slowdown, and legal industry watchers anticipate more dealmaking in the new year.

There were 46 completed mergers in 2022, according to data released Tuesday by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates. Although that figure has increased since 2020, it remains below the 10-year historical average of 55 deals per year, Fairfax said.

Going forward, global economic headwinds could drive some merger activity, industry consultants said. For smaller and mid-size firms, a slowdown may spark pressure to scale up to remain competitive, said Lisa Smith of Fairfax. Larger firms might seek a smaller firm to absorb if they can “find the right match” to gain a performance edge, she said.

Merger activity has lagged in part because law firms have been too busy adapting to both crises and client demand, said Marcie Borgal Shunk, president of law firm consultancy The Tilt Institute.

Since 2020, the U.S. legal industry has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, remote working, record-breaking M&A activity that is now cooling, a hot war for talent and geopolitical tensions, like Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As law firm leaders become confident in their decision-making in volatile times, merger activity could continue to strengthen, Borgal Shunk said.

In 2022, just under two-thirds of completed deals involved a small firm with between five and 20 lawyers, according to Fairfax. While overall deals increased, there were notably fewer cross-border deals than in previous years, with Fairfax tracking just two cross-border mergers last year compared to nine in 2021.

There were only two mergers between large U.S. firms with more than 100 lawyers each. Washington, D.C.-based Arent Fox and Chicago-founded Schiff Hardin merged in March to form ArentFox Schiff, with more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals. Cincinnati-founded Taft Stettinius & Hollister and 120-lawyer Michigan law firm Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss combined on Dec. 31, creating an 800-lawyer firm.

Going into 2023, Fairfax has already tracked six merger deals that closed since Jan. 1, mainly between large and mid-size firms. Merger talks between several pairs of large firms may also be in store for 2023.

Transatlantic Womble Bond Dickinson and UK firm BDB Pitmans said in a statement last September that they are in talks to combine. That would create a firm with more than 1,200 lawyers.

Similarly, transatlantic firm Hogan Lovells and New York-founded Shearman & Sterling last month acknowledged reports that the firms are in early-stage discussions, without confirming or denying the talks. A deal would form a firm with around 3,450 attorneys.

