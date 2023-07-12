Law firm Milbank hires private equity partner pair from Dechert

July 12 (Reuters) - Dechert partners Derek Winokur and Edward Lemanowicz have taken their private equity-focused practices to rival U.S. law firm Milbank in New York, their new firm said Wednesday.

Winokur, who was co-head of Dechert's private equity practice, joins Milbank's global corporate group. Lemanowicz, who advises on federal tax components of private equity deals and other corporate transactions, expands the firm's global tax group.

New York-founded Milbank made a big bet on private equity earlier this year by adding nearly 30 private equity lawyers in London from Scottish corporate law firm Dickson Minto.

Chairman Scott Edelman in a March statement on the Dickson Minto group hire called expanding private equity work "a strategic priority for the firm globally."

Winokur and Lemanowicz's private equity clients have included One Equity Partners, Court Square Capital Partners and Sterling Investment Partners, according to their Milbank online biographies.

A Dechert spokesperson said the firm thanks the two lawyers and wishes them well.

Dechert recently added private equity fund partner Sam Kay in London from Travers Smith. The firm last week also announced the additions of hedge fund lawyers Robert Leonard and Michael Mavrides from Proskauer Rose in New York.

Reporting by Sara Merken

