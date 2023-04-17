Law firm Mintz adds private equity partner in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo said Monday that it hired Andrew Hulsh, who advises middle-market private equity funds, to join its New York office.

Hulsh, who joins from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, focuses on the renewable energy, life sciences and healthcare sectors. He said his client base was an "incredible fit" for Mintz, a Boston-founded firm with about 600 lawyers.

He advises private equity and venture capital sponsors and public and private companies on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions and investment deals, the firm said. Hulsh declined to name specific clients but said they were supportive of the move.

He joins as a member, which is Mintz's equivalent to a partner.

Hulsh is based in the firm's new, larger Manhattan office space, where Mintz relocated late last year. The move allows room for up to 175 lawyers in New York, where it currently has more than 130 attorneys, the firm said in December.

The new space has single-size individual offices, continuing a trend by some firms to move away from apportioning office size by lawyer rank. Hulsh said that "sends a message" that all lawyers are working together towards common goals.

Hulsh's past leadership roles have included serving as vice chairman of the corporate and securities practice at Pepper Hamilton — which merged with Troutman Sanders in 2020 — and as co-chair of the North American private equity practice at Mayer Brown. He also worked at Dechert and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Mintz grew its private equity practice last month with Michael Akkawi, who previously led the private equity and fund formation practice at Toronto-founded law firm Torys. His hire came as part of Mintz's own office launch in Toronto, its first international outpost.

A Troutman Pepper spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

