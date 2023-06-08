Law firm Morgan Lewis adds 5-lawyer labor team from Epstein Becker in L.A.















(Reuters) - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said Thursday that it has hired a group of five employer-side labor attorneys from Epstein Becker & Green for its labor and management relations practice in Los Angeles.

The team is led by partner Adam Abrahms, former co-chair of the labor-management relations practice at Epstein Becker, and includes one counsel and three associates.

Abrahms will advise clients on complex collective bargaining negotiations, union organizing, representation elections and corporate campaigns, 2,200-attorney Morgan Lewis said.

"The team is a welcome strategic addition on the West Coast, bringing deep ties to the healthcare industry and its unique challenges," said Grace Speights leader of the Philadelphia-founded-Morgan Lewis' global labor and employment practice, in a statement.

Abrahms has also represented clients before the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and other federal and state agencies.

In January, the firm rehired former NLRB chairman John Ring as a partner for its labor and management relations practice.

A spokesperson from Epstein Becker did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the group's departure.

Read More:

