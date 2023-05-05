Law firm Morgan Lewis squelches $12 million malpractice case

Summary

May 5 (Reuters) - A New York state judge has dismissed investment company Prospect Capital Corp's $12 million lawsuit accusing law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius of professional negligence for its legal services on a loan agreement.

In a decision made public on Thursday, Justice Margaret Chan in New York County Supreme Court found that Prospect failed to "adequately allege" a link between Morgan Lewis' work and the alleged damages.

New York-based Prospect sued Morgan Lewis last year over its handling of a $17 million loan that Prospect made in 2014 to a company that recovers unclaimed property.

Chan said she found "gaps in the causal link" between alleged actions taken by Morgan Lewis on the loan agreement and Prospect's claimed harm. The court, as a threshold matter, rejected Morgan Lewis' assertion that it could not be held liable for its work on the loan subordination agreement at the center of the lawsuit.

Prospect and its lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

The company, which is traded on Nasdaq, was represented by an in-house team. Prospect's website says that it has funded more than 400 investments and has assets of nearly $8 billion.

Morgan Lewis representatives on Friday did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Lawyers at Goulston & Storrs representing the Philadelphia-based law firm did not immediately respond to a similar request.

In seeking dismissal of the lawsuit, lawyers for Morgan Lewis said that "Prospect seeks to shift its losses onto its outside counsel by alleging legal malpractice."

Prospect claimed Morgan Lewis' negligence barred the company from pursuing certain remedies for an alleged breach of its loan to Venio LLC.

The lawsuit alleged Prospect was not aware that a key provision of the loan agreement at issue had been "significantly narrowed" to allow another bank — Silicon Valley Bank — to get paid back before Prospect.

Prospect sued Silicon Valley Bank in Manhattan federal court in 2021, and the two sides reached a settlement, with terms not publicly disclosed. Silicon Valley Bank was not a defendant in Prospect's lawsuit against Morgan Lewis.

Chan called Prospect's claim for damages "speculative and unascertainable."

The case is Prospect Capital Corp v. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Supreme Court of the State of New York, No. 653941/2022.

For Prospect Capital: Adam Burton and Abraham Shaw of Prospect

For Morgan Lewis: Nicholas Cutaia and Richard Zielinski of Goulston & Storrs

