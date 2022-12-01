Law firm Offit Kurman enters California through latest combination

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Offit Kurman to absorb 14 lawyers from Los Angeles firm Clark Trevithick

The firm has grown in recent years through a series of combinations















(Reuters) - Baltimore-founded law firm Offit Kurman said Thursday it is gaining its first West Coast office through a combination with a Los Angeles firm, continuing its U.S. growth.

Offit Kurman is gaining 14 lawyers from Clark & Trevithick, effective Thursday.

Now with over 280 lawyers, Offit Kurman has expanded in recent years through what it calls "affiliations" with other law firms. Offit Kurman has grown by more than 50% over the past several years, according to its website.

Through the affiliation, Offit Kurman brings on the Clark Trevithick lawyers and then engages with their clients for further representation, without a transfer of assets, Ted Offit, the firm's chairman, said in an emailed statement.

Offit Kurman has completed combinations with a number of firms of varied sizes in locations including New York, North Carolina and South Carolina since 2018.

The firm aims to add more lawyers in Los Angeles and further build out its Southern California and western presence, Offit said in the statement.

Offit Kurman's client base mainly includes privately held middle-market businesses and their owners, in addition to nonprofits and wealthy families, according to the firm's website. It has 19 offices.

Clark Trevithick has a similar focus, Offit Kurman said in its announcement.

Offit Kurman in February reshuffled its leadership team, including elevating chief operating officer Aaron Bukowitz to chief executive officer. Bukowitz replaced Offit, who co-founded the firm more than 35 years ago and remains its chairman, in the CEO spot.

Bukowitz's ascension marked the first time a business professional who is not a lawyer has held the CEO role at Offit Kurman, the firm said at the time. Attorneys typically fill top leadership roles within U.S. law firms, though a small handful of firms have turned to professionals with business backgrounds.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.