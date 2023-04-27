Law firm O'Melveny hires N.Y. deal maker from rival Pillsbury















(Reuters) - Law firm O'Melveny & Myers said Thursday it has hired Brian McKenna, a mergers and acquisitions and private equity lawyer who most recently practiced at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in New York.

McKenna advises companies, financial institutions, and private equity and venture capital funds, with an emphasis on the technology, financial services, fintech and media sectors, the Los Angeles-founded firm said.

He joined Pillsbury in New York in 2020 after several years based in Hong Kong, where he said he gained experience on cross-border transactions. He previously practiced at Mayer Brown and Debevoise & Plimpton.

A Pillsbury spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

McKenna represented Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd in its $6.29 billion merger with Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine unit last year.

He also advised software company Support.com in its merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc in 2021.

Other clients have included Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco Group AB, farm products supplier Wilbur-Ellis Co and Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, according to his O'Melveny biography.

O'Melveny, which has about 800 lawyers globally, last week brought back former Biden White House chief of staff Ron Klain to lead its strategic counseling and crisis management practice in Washington and New York. The firm has also recently added corporate finance partners in London and New York from rival firms.

