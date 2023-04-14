Law firm Orrick fights $10 mln 'malicious prosecution' case in California

Summary

Summary Law Firms

Law Firms Related documents Orrick has denied any "malice" in seeking to enforce arbitration award

California judge declined early bid to dismiss case















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe is fighting a $10 million lawsuit in California over claims that it misled a Hong Kong tribunal when it sought to enforce an arbitration award against a large Chinese real estate developer.

Orrick said in a response to the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on April 10 that the case was brought too late and that "other parties were negligent or at fault" for any damages.

The law firm last month lost an early bid to dismiss the complaint by Hong Kong-based Global Industrial Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of China Fortune Land Development, which is publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Global Industrial Investment filed the lawsuit in October seeking more than $9.8 million in damages for malicious prosecution and abuse of process.

In a court filing, Orrick's attorneys denied acting with malice and accused Global Industrial Investment of waging a "retaliatory" campaign against the law firm.

A representative for Orrick declined to comment on Friday, and lawyers for Global Industrial Investment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case stems from Orrick's work for clients 1955 Capital Fund I GP LLC and 1955 Capital China Fund GP LLC. The firm represented the funds in an arbitration in California against Global Industrial Investment and its parent company.

Orrick's clients won a $9.3 million award in 2019, and the firm sought to enforce it in courts in Hong Kong and in the United States.

Orrick said in filings it had lawfully secured confirmation of the award. Global Industrial Investment claims Orrick omitted language in a filing to the Hong Kong court that said the award could not be final while an application to "correct or vacate" the award was pending.

Orrick used Hong Kong-based garnishment orders to freeze bank accounts belonging to Global Industrial Investment as part of enforcing the arbitration award, the lawsuit alleged.

The Hong Kong court in 2020 set aside the arbitration order after finding "a deliberate attempt to hide relevant material," according to the plaintiff's court documents.

Orrick has said in a February court filing it "unquestionably had probable cause to believe it had an enforceable award."

The case is Global Industrial Investment Ltd v. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe et al, Superior Court of California, San Francisco County, No. CGC-22-602612.

For Global Industrial: David Parker and Bradley Jacks of Parker Mills

For Orrick: Joseph McMonigle and John Sullivan of Long & Levit











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.