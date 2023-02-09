Law firm Orrick hires arbitration group leader from rival in N.Y.















(Reuters) - Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe said Thursday that it has hired the former co-leader of Hughes Hubbard & Reed's arbitration group as a partner in New York.

Hagit Elul is joining San Francisco-founded Orrick's international arbitration practice, where she will represent clients in the life sciences, energy and infrastructure, and technology sectors, the firm said.

Her clients have included Tokyo Electric Power Company, Bayer, Allergan and Merck.

Charles Adams, head of Orrick's international arbitration practice, said in a statement that Elul's addition comes at a time when "life sciences, energy, infrastructure and tech are turning to arbitration as the preferred cross-border dispute resolution mechanism."

Elul said she was drawn to the firm because of its recent life sciences-related hires for both disputes and transactions.

In November, the firm added a four-partner group of life sciences-focused intellectual property litigators in Los Angeles from Milbank.

She also said she was attracted to Orrick's international reach, particularly its Asia presence. Orrick has offices in China, Japan and Singapore, according to its website, while Hughes Hubbard has a single Asian location in Tokyo.

Orrick said Elul is the 11th partner to join the firm's litigation team, including nine life sciences litigators, since the beginning of 2022.

James Boykin, chair of Hughes Hubbard's international arbitration practice group, said in a statement that the firm continues to expand its arbitration practice. He wished Elul well and said the firm is appreciative of her work.

Orrick announced last month that it would expand through a merger with Washington, D.C.-founded Buckley, creating a 1,150-lawyer firm and adding about 100 lawyers in Washington.

